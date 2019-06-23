Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the development of desensitization treatments for peanut and other food allergies. The Company’s characterized oral desensitization immunotherapy includes AR101, a product for the treatment of peanut allergy in children and adults which is in clinical trial stage. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Brisbane, California. “

Get Aimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush set a $79.00 target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.57.

NASDAQ:AIMT opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 7.65 and a quick ratio of 7.65. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $36.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of -0.12.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aimmune Therapeutics will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIMT. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Aimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,035,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 89,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 31,686 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.