Allergan (NYSE:AGN) PT Set at $140.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $140.00 price objective on Allergan (NYSE:AGN) in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

AGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Allergan in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $144.95 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Allergan in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Allergan from $180.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price objective on Allergan and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Allergan from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allergan currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $175.30.

Shares of Allergan stock opened at $130.81 on Wednesday. Allergan has a 12-month low of $114.27 and a 12-month high of $197.00. The firm has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.24. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.45% and a negative net margin of 45.94%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.74 earnings per share. Allergan’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allergan will post 16.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGN. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its position in shares of Allergan by 288.6% during the 4th quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,026,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,450,000 after buying an additional 4,475,447 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Allergan during the 4th quarter valued at $484,853,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Allergan by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,042,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,611,000 after buying an additional 1,788,265 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Allergan by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,855,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,312,000 after buying an additional 1,265,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Allergan by 14,302.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 852,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 846,297 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

