Alstom (EPA:ALO) PT Set at €45.50 by Kepler Capital Markets

Alstom (EPA:ALO) has been assigned a €45.50 ($52.91) target price by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Oddo Bhf set a €44.50 ($51.74) price target on Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on Alstom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alstom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €43.90 ($51.05).

Get Alstom alerts:

Shares of Alstom stock opened at €41.40 ($48.14) on Friday. Alstom has a fifty-two week low of €25.65 ($29.83) and a fifty-two week high of €37.37 ($43.45).

About Alstom

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.