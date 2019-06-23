American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Director Sells $2,192,000.00 in Stock

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Director Debra J. Richardson sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $2,192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of AEL opened at $26.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52-week low of $25.27 and a 52-week high of $38.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 2.17.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 741.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 35.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 24,396 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 6.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 331,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 18,838 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter worth $2,277,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 6.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,650,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,601,000 after purchasing an additional 105,509 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 66.1% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 333,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,006,000 after purchasing an additional 132,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

