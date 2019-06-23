Analysts Anticipate Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:MBRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:MBRX) will announce ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Moleculin Biotech’s earnings. Moleculin Biotech posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Moleculin Biotech.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MBRX shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 24.6% in the first quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 151,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, BB&T Corp raised its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 55.6% in the first quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MBRX stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.27. The company had a trading volume of 448,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,178. The firm has a market cap of $57.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Moleculin Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $3.15.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company also develops WP1066 Portfolio, an immuno-stimulating STAT3 inhibitor for the treatment of brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML; and WP1122 Portfolio and related molecules for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and related central nervous system malignancies.

