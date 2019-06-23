AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AngloGold Ashanti has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $17.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $17.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of -1.10.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 1,351.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,377 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 9,662 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter valued at $1,120,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 3,170,233 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,530,000 after purchasing an additional 93,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter valued at $1,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

