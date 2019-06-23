AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Insider Gael Touya Sells 10,000 Shares

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) insider Gael Touya sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $1,199,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ATR opened at $119.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.13. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.26 and a 1 year high of $124.44. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.75.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $744.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. AptarGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATR. Zacks Investment Research lowered AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $87.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATR. FMR LLC grew its position in AptarGroup by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,001,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,283,000 after acquiring an additional 960,567 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,857,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 817,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,900,000 after buying an additional 419,489 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AptarGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,571,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,529,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,170,000 after purchasing an additional 174,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.