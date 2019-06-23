Asiamet Resources (LON:ARS) Price Target Lowered to GBX 16 at Liberum Capital

Asiamet Resources (LON:ARS) had its price target reduced by Liberum Capital from GBX 18 ($0.24) to GBX 16 ($0.21) in a report released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of ARS opened at GBX 4.20 ($0.05) on Wednesday. Asiamet Resources has a one year low of GBX 3.32 ($0.04) and a one year high of GBX 13 ($0.17). The stock has a market capitalization of $42.26 million and a PE ratio of -3.50.

Asiamet Resources Company Profile

Asiamet Resources Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Indonesia. Its principal properties include the BKM copper and BKZ polymetallic projects located in Kalimantan, Indonesia, as well as a copper-gold porphyry deposit located on the island of Sumatra, Indonesia.

