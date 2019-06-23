Atlantic Securities Downgrades W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) to Underweight

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) was downgraded by investment analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt raised W W Grainger from an “add” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered W W Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Gordon Haskett raised W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.58 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stephens set a $318.00 price objective on W W Grainger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised W W Grainger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. W W Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.06.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

NYSE GWW opened at $274.02 on Friday. W W Grainger has a 52-week low of $255.09 and a 52-week high of $372.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.40.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.09. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 46.09% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that W W Grainger will post 17.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W W Grainger announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 180 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.58, for a total transaction of $49,064.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of W W Grainger by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of W W Grainger by 284.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of W W Grainger by 281.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of W W Grainger by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.