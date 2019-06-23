AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ATRC. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AtriCure from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities restated a buy rating on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.71.

Get AtriCure alerts:

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $30.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.69. AtriCure has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $36.49.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $53.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other AtriCure news, SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 12,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $347,407.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 104,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,439.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO M. Andrew Wade sold 9,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $295,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,004,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,123 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,027. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in AtriCure by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in AtriCure in the 1st quarter valued at about $453,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AtriCure in the 1st quarter valued at about $795,000. Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in AtriCure by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 200,559 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AtriCure in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

See Also: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.