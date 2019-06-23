Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $81.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $73.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AAXN. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.17.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $73.30 on Thursday. Axon Enterprise has a 12-month low of $39.43 and a 12-month high of $76.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 187.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.89.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $115.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Hadi Partovi sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $4,631,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 268,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,743,450.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Luke Larson sold 15,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $1,032,353.13. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 56,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,810,103.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,183 shares of company stock valued at $10,380,033. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAXN. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,322,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,647,000 after purchasing an additional 238,066 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 349,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,289,000 after acquiring an additional 33,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

