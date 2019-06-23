Bank of America Analysts Give CannTrust (NYSE:CTST) a $7.00 Price Target

Bank of America set a $7.00 target price on CannTrust (NYSE:CTST) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CTST has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CannTrust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bloom Burton raised CannTrust from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised CannTrust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Paradigm Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CannTrust in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.17.

Get CannTrust alerts:

NYSE:CTST opened at C$5.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CannTrust has a fifty-two week low of C$4.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.97.

CannTrust (NYSE:CTST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.14. CannTrust had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 22.33%. The company had revenue of C$16.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$17.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JW Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CannTrust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,863,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CannTrust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of CannTrust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CannTrust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CannTrust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,555,000. 5.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CannTrust

CannTrust Holdings Inc produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. It sells dried cannabis and cannabis extracts to the medical patients. CannTrust Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for CannTrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CannTrust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.