Bank of America Boosts Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Price Target to $102.00

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EVBG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stephens reiterated a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Everbridge to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Everbridge presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.42.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $92.81 on Thursday. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $41.94 and a 1-year high of $97.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a negative return on equity of 52.04%. The firm had revenue of $42.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jaime Wallace Ellertson sold 277,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $22,561,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Imad Mouline sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total transaction of $6,169,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 416,432 shares of company stock worth $34,005,044 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Everbridge by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Everbridge by 281.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Everbridge by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Everbridge by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

See Also: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.