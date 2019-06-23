Bank of America Raises Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target to $152.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HSY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hershey from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hershey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $100.00 price target on shares of Hershey and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.00.

HSY opened at $137.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.11. Hershey has a twelve month low of $90.52 and a twelve month high of $139.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 90.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.722 dividend. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.92%.

In other Hershey news, SVP Terence L. O’day sold 69,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $9,534,661.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,231,772.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patricia A. Little sold 5,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.62, for a total transaction of $622,730.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,591 shares in the company, valued at $6,257,220.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,100 shares of company stock worth $401,990 and sold 3,696,695 shares worth $466,645,084. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after buying an additional 11,702 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 453.3% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 92,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,944,000 after buying an additional 76,011 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 126.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,729,000 after buying an additional 8,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.56% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

