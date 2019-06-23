Barclays Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €81.50 Price Target

Barclays set a €81.50 ($94.77) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FME has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €86.50 ($100.58) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($82.56) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €88.65 ($103.08) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, HSBC set a €93.00 ($108.14) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €83.63 ($97.24).

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of ETR:FME opened at €70.52 ($82.00) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.98. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €55.44 ($64.47) and a 52 week high of €91.74 ($106.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.05, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.02.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.