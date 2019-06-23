Barclays Upgrades Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) to “Overweight”

Barclays upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $40.23 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Commerzbank reissued a hold rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. to $48.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.06.

NYSE:FMS opened at $39.90 on Thursday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a one year low of $30.99 and a one year high of $53.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.44.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.6551 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.’s previous annual dividend of $0.44. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

