BEIJING ENTPS H/S (OTCMKTS:BJINY) Increases Dividend to $0.91 Per Share

BEIJING ENTPS H/S (OTCMKTS:BJINY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, March 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 0.91 per share on Monday, July 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from BEIJING ENTPS H/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.39.

OTCMKTS BJINY opened at $57.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.26. BEIJING ENTPS H/S has a one year low of $46.69 and a one year high of $62.98.

Get BEIJING ENTPS H/S alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BEIJING ENTPS H/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th.

About BEIJING ENTPS H/S

Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in piped gas, brewery, water and environmental, solid waste treatment, and other businesses primarily in Mainland China. Its Piped Gas Operation segment distributes and sells piped natural gas; provides natural gas transmission, and gas technology consultation and development services, as well as repair and maintenance services; surveys and plots underground construction projects; and constructs and installs gas pipelines and related equipment.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for BEIJING ENTPS H/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEIJING ENTPS H/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.