Bell Katherine Button Sells 4,470 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) VP Bell Katherine Button sold 4,470 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $290,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Bell Katherine Button also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 18th, Bell Katherine Button sold 7,794 shares of Emerson Electric stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total value of $500,140.98.

On Friday, June 7th, Bell Katherine Button sold 15,791 shares of Emerson Electric stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,009,202.81.

NYSE EMR opened at $65.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $55.38 and a twelve month high of $79.70. The company has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 51,601,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,951,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,362 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 195,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,706,000 after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 34,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.76.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

