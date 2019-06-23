BidaskClub Downgrades Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) to Sell

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:RBCAA opened at $47.44 on Friday. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY has a 12-month low of $35.17 and a 12-month high of $50.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.30 million, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.57.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $99.72 million during the quarter.

In other Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY news, EVP Anthony T. Powell sold 3,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $184,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,233. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Vogt acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.93 per share, for a total transaction of $171,255.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,296.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBCAA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 968,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,493,000 after purchasing an additional 32,969 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 833,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,279,000 after purchasing an additional 15,798 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,273,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 131,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposit; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

