BidaskClub Upgrades Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Childrens Place in a research note on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Childrens Place from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. B. Riley set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Childrens Place and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $126.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Childrens Place in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Childrens Place presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.67.

NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $93.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86. Childrens Place has a one year low of $82.05 and a one year high of $160.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $412.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.40 million. Childrens Place had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Childrens Place will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Childrens Place’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.19%.

In related news, VP Robert F. Helm sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $25,149.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Claudia Lima-Guinehut sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $99,724.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Childrens Place by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,115,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,749,000 after purchasing an additional 836,154 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Childrens Place during the 1st quarter worth about $71,212,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Childrens Place during the 1st quarter worth about $31,900,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Childrens Place during the 4th quarter worth about $22,982,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Childrens Place during the 1st quarter worth about $22,087,000.

About Childrens Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

