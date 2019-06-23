BidaskClub Upgrades Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Leerink Swann set a $27.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. Wedbush set a $30.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.00.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KURA opened at $19.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.22 million, a PE ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 13.80, a current ratio of 13.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Kura Oncology has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 293,950.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the period. 83.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

Further Reading: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.