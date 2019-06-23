BidaskClub Upgrades Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) to “Buy”

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MSBI. ValuEngine raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ:MSBI opened at $25.90 on Friday. Midland States Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $36.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $623.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.35.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $62.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Leon J. Holschbach sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $472,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry L. Mcdaniel sold 12,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $342,027.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,221 shares of company stock worth $1,242,004. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSBI. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Midland States Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $3,609,000. Shoals Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Midland States Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $2,683,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 559,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,507,000 after purchasing an additional 114,165 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 140,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management grew its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 177,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 72,875 shares in the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

