BidaskClub Upgrades Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Syros Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syros Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.66.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ SYRS opened at $6.83 on Thursday. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.17 and a 1-year high of $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 5.19.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 74.28% and a negative net margin of 3,012.04%. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. On average, research analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju bought 533,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,999,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 306,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 122,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.