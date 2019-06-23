BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BMRN. ValuEngine upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $131.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush set a $127.00 target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $87.91 on Thursday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $79.13 and a twelve month high of $106.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.83.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $400.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $328,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 326,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,826,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $304,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,727.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,721 shares of company stock valued at $5,465,492. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,004,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,455,013,000 after buying an additional 107,717 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,416,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 12,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.