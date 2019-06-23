Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) Short Interest Update

Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,371,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the April 30th total of 1,275,000 shares. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 455,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of BLNK opened at $2.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $69.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 5.25. Blink Charging has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $5.72.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.61 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 282.45% and a negative return on equity of 46.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blink Charging will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLNK. Blue Fin Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Blink Charging by 36.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 490,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 129,833 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Blink Charging by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 20,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 12.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLNK has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks various Blink EV charging stations and associated charging data, as well as provides property owners, managers, and parking companies with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations and payment processing.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.