BMO Capital Markets Boosts Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target to C$51.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an average rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research note on Friday, March 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$50.28.

AP.UN stock opened at C$48.00 on Thursday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a one year low of C$40.95 and a one year high of C$50.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion and a PE ratio of 8.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.49.

In other Allied Properties Real Estate Investment news, Director Michael R. Emory sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.31, for a total transaction of C$2,465,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,007,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$49,673,237.48.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

