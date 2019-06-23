BMO Capital Markets Lowers Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $115.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets to $115.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CE. Alembic Global Advisors set a $95.00 price objective on Celanese and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Nomura increased their price objective on Celanese from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Celanese from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Celanese from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Celanese from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.69.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $105.69 on Thursday. Celanese has a 1-year low of $82.91 and a 1-year high of $119.29. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.13. Celanese had a return on equity of 39.76% and a net margin of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 9,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total value of $993,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,535.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,467,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $851,766,000 after buying an additional 2,127,883 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Celanese by 5.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,967,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,624,000 after buying an additional 146,569 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Celanese by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,454,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,874,000 after buying an additional 569,316 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 20.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,892,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,634,000 after buying an additional 323,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,823,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,756,000 after buying an additional 694,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

