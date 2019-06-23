Boenning Scattergood Reiterates Neutral Rating for Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Boenning Scattergood reissued their neutral rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Shares of Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $17.00 on Thursday. Northwest Bancshares has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $18.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $109.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Northwest Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.15 per share, with a total value of $68,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Campana sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $187,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWBI. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,588 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

