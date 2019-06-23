Brokerages Anticipate Ashford Inc. (NASDAQ:AINC) Will Post Earnings of $2.86 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Ashford Inc. (NASDAQ:AINC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.86 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ashford’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.07. Ashford posted earnings of $3.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashford will report full year earnings of $9.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.95 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ashford.

Ashford (NASDAQ:AINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $63.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.13 million.

Shares of AINC stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.20. 16,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,731. Ashford has a fifty-two week low of $33.98 and a fifty-two week high of $95.58.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

