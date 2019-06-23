Canaccord Genuity Lowers IQE (LON:IQE) Price Target to GBX 85

IQE (LON:IQE) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 85 ($1.11) in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 57.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IQE in a research note on Friday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 108 ($1.41) price target (down from GBX 137 ($1.79)) on shares of IQE in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on IQE from GBX 84 ($1.10) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Shares of IQE stock opened at GBX 53.85 ($0.70) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.34 million and a P/E ratio of 538.50. IQE has a 1 year low of GBX 55 ($0.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 115 ($1.50).

In other news, insider Howard Robert Williams sold 3,174,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89), for a total transaction of £2,158,639.60 ($2,820,644.98).

About IQE

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials worldwide. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, Infra-Red, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in wireless devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

