Capital One Financial Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial increased their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 19th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $8.45 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.89. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s FY2020 earnings at $10.70 EPS.

FANG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $109.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $85.19 and a 1 year high of $140.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $864.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.16 million. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,182 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 215.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 286,490 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,087,000 after purchasing an additional 195,559 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth $3,824,000. Finally, JVL Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth $17,869,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.18, for a total value of $560,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 117,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,137,063.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.78%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

