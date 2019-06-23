Capital One Financial Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ring Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, June 20th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.84.

REI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Johnson Rice started coverage on Ring Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ring Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ring Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.40.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:REI opened at $3.19 on Friday. Ring Energy has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $14.61.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $41.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.53 million.

In related news, Director Rochford Living Trust Lloyd Ti bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $95,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,680,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,436,828.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Benedict Petrelli bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $114,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $300,850 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REI. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Ring Energy by 515.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ring Energy by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Ring Energy by 62,700.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 11,913 shares during the period.

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

