CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Given New $92.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KMX. Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 target price on CarMax and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on CarMax from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine upgraded CarMax from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarMax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CarMax from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.55.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $85.64 on Wednesday. CarMax has a twelve month low of $55.24 and a twelve month high of $88.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.10. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CarMax will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 360,006 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $25,625,227.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 511,879 shares in the company, valued at $36,435,547.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 20,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $1,554,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,733,338.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 383,490 shares of company stock worth $27,427,530. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the first quarter worth $39,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in CarMax by 180.6% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $70,000.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

