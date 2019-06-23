Carnival (NYSE:CCL) PT Lowered to $54.00

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut shares of Carnival from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. William Blair cut shares of Carnival from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Buckingham Research cut shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Carnival from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carnival presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.39.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $46.63 on Friday. Carnival has a twelve month low of $45.64 and a twelve month high of $67.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Carnival had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Carnival will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Carnival by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,383,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,488,000 after buying an additional 188,640 shares during the last quarter. MA Private Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 198,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,783,000 after buying an additional 67,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival by 759.8% during the fourth quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 27,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 24,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

