Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Releases Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) updated its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-2.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.68. Carnival also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.25-4.35 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Carnival from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Carnival from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Nomura downgraded Carnival from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Carnival from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Carnival from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.39.

NYSE CCL opened at $46.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.22. Carnival has a 52 week low of $45.64 and a 52 week high of $67.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.23.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Carnival will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

