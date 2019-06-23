Centrica (LON:CNA) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Centrica (LON:CNA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

CNA has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Centrica to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 158 ($2.06) to GBX 132 ($1.72) in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Centrica from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 115 ($1.50) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on Centrica in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 95 ($1.24) price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 113.46 ($1.48).

Shares of LON CNA opened at GBX 89.10 ($1.16) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.42. Centrica has a 12 month low of GBX 90.60 ($1.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 164.50 ($2.15). The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion and a PE ratio of 27.84.

In other Centrica news, insider Iain C. Conn sold 126,962 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.49), for a total value of £144,736.68 ($189,124.11). Also, insider Kevin O’Byrne acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 94 ($1.23) per share, with a total value of £37,600 ($49,131.06). Insiders acquired a total of 80,301 shares of company stock valued at $8,389,986 over the last ninety days.

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

