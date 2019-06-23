Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $6.99, but opened at $6.91. Century Aluminum shares last traded at $6.89, with a volume of 53,462 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Andrew G. Michelmore bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $28,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,656.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.14.

The firm has a market cap of $613.67 million, a PE ratio of -49.50 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.01. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 9.33% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $490.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Century Aluminum Co will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 893.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 10,430 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 374.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 16,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 13,295 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. 53.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Aluminum Company Profile (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

