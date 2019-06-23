Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Aluminum from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. B. Riley set a $15.00 price target on shares of Century Aluminum and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Century Aluminum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.14.

Shares of CENX stock opened at $6.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Century Aluminum has a 12 month low of $5.37 and a 12 month high of $17.41. The stock has a market cap of $613.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.50 and a beta of 1.77.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.01. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $490.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Century Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew G. Michelmore purchased 5,000 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $28,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,656.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENX. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 115,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the period. 53.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

