Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Cerecor in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cerecor in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cerecor in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded Cerecor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cerecor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CERC opened at $5.00 on Friday. Cerecor has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Cerecor had a negative return on equity of 120.67% and a negative net margin of 226.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cerecor will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.64 per share, for a total transaction of $84,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $273,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 298,981 shares of company stock worth $1,480,479. 80.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Cerecor by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cerecor by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerecor during the first quarter worth $109,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cerecor during the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerecor by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 31,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

Cerecor Company Profile

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device.

