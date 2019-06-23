CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEVA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised CEVA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of CEVA in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Northland Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded CEVA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CEVA opened at $23.67 on Wednesday. CEVA has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $32.95. The firm has a market cap of $520.12 million, a PE ratio of 263.00 and a beta of 1.67.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.65 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CEVA will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CEVA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $582,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CEVA by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 43,673 shares in the last quarter. Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in CEVA during the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in CEVA during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CEVA by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

