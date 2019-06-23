Citigroup Begins Coverage on Amcor Limited ADS (OTCMKTS:AMCRY)

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Amcor Limited ADS (OTCMKTS:AMCRY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amcor Limited ADS in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Amcor Limited ADS in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amcor Limited ADS has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMCRY opened at $44.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Amcor Limited ADS has a 12-month low of $35.75 and a 12-month high of $46.82.

About Amcor Limited ADS

Amcor Limited provides rigid and flexible packaging products for the food, beverage, healthcare, personal care, and other fast moving consumer end markets in Western Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Amcor Rigid Plastics, Amcor Flexibles, and Other/Investments segments.

