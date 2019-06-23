Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CLEARFIELD INC., formerly APA Cables & Networks, designs and manufactures the FieldSmart fiber management platform, which includes its latest generation Fiber Distribution System and Fiber Scalability Center. The FDS and FSC product-lines support a wide range of panel configurations, densities, connectors and adapter options and is offered alongside an assortment of passive optical components. Clearfield also provides a complete line of fiber and copper assemblies for controlled and outside plant environments. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Clearfield from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine lowered Clearfield from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

NASDAQ:CLFD opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. Clearfield has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.73 million, a P/E ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 1.61.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Clearfield had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $19.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. Research analysts expect that Clearfield will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Clearfield by 1,718.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,382 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Clearfield by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 818,955 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Clearfield by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Clearfield by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,917 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Clearfield by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,925 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.06% of the company’s stock.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

