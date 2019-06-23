Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Constellium from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Constellium has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of Constellium stock opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. Constellium has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.62.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Constellium had a net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 63.65%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Constellium will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Constellium by 24.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,251,000 after acquiring an additional 829,800 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Constellium by 50.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 887,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after acquiring an additional 296,345 shares during the last quarter. Overbrook Management Corp boosted its stake in Constellium by 16.8% in the first quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 347,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 50,033 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Constellium by 26.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,150,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after acquiring an additional 237,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Constellium in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

