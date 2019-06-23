Contrasting CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) & Dawson Geophysical (OTCMKTS:DWSN)

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) and Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

CGG has a beta of 2.45, meaning that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dawson Geophysical has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.9% of Dawson Geophysical shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Dawson Geophysical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CGG and Dawson Geophysical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CGG $1.19 billion 1.13 -$95.80 million N/A N/A Dawson Geophysical $154.16 million 0.35 -$24.41 million ($1.07) -2.15

Dawson Geophysical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CGG.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CGG and Dawson Geophysical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CGG 0 0 0 0 N/A Dawson Geophysical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dawson Geophysical has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 73.91%. Given Dawson Geophysical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dawson Geophysical is more favorable than CGG.

Profitability

This table compares CGG and Dawson Geophysical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CGG N/A N/A N/A Dawson Geophysical -14.69% -18.36% -14.53%

Summary

CGG beats Dawson Geophysical on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CGG

CGG operates as a geoscience company in North America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir; and Equipment segments. The Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir segment develops and licenses multi-client seismic surveys; processes seismic data; and sells seismic data processing and reservoir characterization software primarily under the geovation, Hampson-Russell, and Jason brands. It also provides geoscience and petroleum engineering consulting services; and data management services and software to its clients, as well as collects, develops, and licenses geological data under the Robertson brand. The Equipment segment manufactures and sells seismic equipment used for land and marine seismic data acquisition, including seismic recording equipment, software, and seismic sources for land vibrators or marine air guns. It also provides integrated solutions; and customer support services, such as training. The company was formerly known as Compagnie Générale de Géophysique  Veritas SA and changed its name to CGG in 2013. CGG was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Dawson Geophysical

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries. Its seismic crews supply seismic data primarily to companies engaged in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas on land and in land-to-water transition areas. The company also serves the potash mining industry. Dawson Geophysical Company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas with three additional offices in Denison, Houston, and Plano, Texas, as well as in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and Denver, Colorado.

