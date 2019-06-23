Critical Analysis: Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) vs. Daqo New Energy (NASDAQ:DQ)

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) and Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get Mellanox Technologies alerts:

Mellanox Technologies has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daqo New Energy has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Mellanox Technologies and Daqo New Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mellanox Technologies 0 7 4 0 2.36 Daqo New Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00

Mellanox Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $117.33, indicating a potential upside of 5.24%. Daqo New Energy has a consensus price target of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.18%. Given Daqo New Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Daqo New Energy is more favorable than Mellanox Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mellanox Technologies and Daqo New Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mellanox Technologies $1.09 billion 5.61 $134.26 million $3.85 28.96 Daqo New Energy $301.60 million 1.52 $38.13 million $4.44 9.54

Mellanox Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Daqo New Energy. Daqo New Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mellanox Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mellanox Technologies and Daqo New Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mellanox Technologies 12.69% 17.69% 14.31% Daqo New Energy 4.51% 8.59% 5.27%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.2% of Mellanox Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.0% of Daqo New Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Mellanox Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mellanox Technologies beats Daqo New Energy on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mellanox Technologies

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers. It also provides adapters to server, storage, communications infrastructure, and embedded systems original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as ICs or standard card form factors with PCI express interfaces; and switch ICs and systems to server, storage, communications infrastructure, and embedded systems OEMs to create switching equipment. In addition, the company supports server operating systems, including Linux, Windows, AIX, HPUX, Solaris, and VxWorks. It sells its products through its direct sales force, a network of sales representatives, and independent distributors. The company operates in the United States, China, Europe, rest of Americas, and rest of Asia. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. It also provides multi-crystalline wafers. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp. in August 2009. Daqo New Energy Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Wanzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Mellanox Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mellanox Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.