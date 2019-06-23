Darden Restaurants’ (DRI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $132.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Darden Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wedbush upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.17.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $121.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.61. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $95.83 and a twelve month high of $125.33.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 73,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total transaction of $8,676,558.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,025 shares in the company, valued at $22,538,865.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $39,190.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,516.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 6,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

