Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) Receives $65.57 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.57.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DVA. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Davita in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Davita from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Davita from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Davita alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Davita in the fourth quarter worth $274,676,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Davita by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,931,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280,413 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Davita by 4,995.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,880,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,544 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Davita in the first quarter worth $1,585,000. Finally, DPM Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Davita by 90.3% in the first quarter. DPM Capital LLC now owns 1,339,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,700,000 after acquiring an additional 635,250 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVA stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,248,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,107. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.40. Davita has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $79.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Davita had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 1.15%. Davita’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Davita will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.