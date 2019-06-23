Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) will announce $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Delphi Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.70. Delphi Technologies reported earnings of $1.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delphi Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $4.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Delphi Technologies.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Delphi Technologies had a return on equity of 81.93% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Delphi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.95 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Delphi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $21.00 price target on Delphi Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Delphi Technologies to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delphi Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.14.

In other news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 19,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total value of $1,708,808.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,540 shares in the company, valued at $7,857,966.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLPH. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Delphi Technologies by 8.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 31,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Delphi Technologies by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 712,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,209,000 after buying an additional 73,317 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in Delphi Technologies by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 28,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 16,835 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Delphi Technologies by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 53,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ecofin Ltd. raised its stake in Delphi Technologies by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Ecofin Ltd. now owns 186,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 80,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Delphi Technologies stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,161,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.51. Delphi Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $50.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Delphi Technologies

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

