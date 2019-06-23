Deutsche Bank Increases Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $155.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Microsoft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. KeyCorp restated a buy rating and set a $141.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $136.11.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $136.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,049.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.22. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $93.96 and a 52-week high of $137.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.42%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 15,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total transaction of $2,123,661.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,969,322.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 192,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $25,064,382.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 754,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,333,970.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,247 shares of company stock valued at $28,204,754. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Guardian Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 30,770 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 17,834 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,818,601 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,580,433,000 after purchasing an additional 114,047 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 259,088 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,124 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,052,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

