Deutsche Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,450 ($32.01) target price on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, June 17th. HSBC raised shares of Anglo American to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,250 ($29.40) to GBX 2,350 ($30.71) and gave the stock a top pick rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Societe Generale raised shares of Anglo American to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,119.33 ($27.69).

AAL opened at GBX 2,159 ($28.21) on Thursday. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,433.80 ($18.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,229.50 ($29.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $30.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88.

In related news, insider Marcelo Bastos bought 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,119 ($27.69) per share, for a total transaction of £19,918.60 ($26,027.18). Also, insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 4,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,157 ($28.19) per share, for a total transaction of £100,300.50 ($131,060.37). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,071 shares of company stock worth $12,983,551.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

